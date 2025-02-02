Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Half-Hearted Efforts for Gig Workers' Social Security

Congress criticizes the government's partial measures for gig workers, highlighting the need for a national legal and social security framework. Finance Minister Sitharaman announced a scheme to provide identity cards and health care, but Congress argues it falls short of state-led legislation for gig workers' rights.

Updated: 02-02-2025 15:31 IST
Congress Criticizes Half-Hearted Efforts for Gig Workers' Social Security
  • India

The Congress has criticized the government's efforts, labeling them as merely 'half-hearted,' in addressing the needs of gig workers through registration on the e-SHRAM platform and inclusion in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The party insists on the necessity of a comprehensive national legal and social security framework for these workers.

The critique follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a social security scheme targeting one crore gig workers associated with online platforms, granting them identity cards and facilitating their registration on the e-SHRAM portal. Under this scheme, gig workers are promised healthcare under the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the government's actions are insufficient compared to state-level legislation pioneered by Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka. As the national elections near, the Indian National Congress highlights social security for gig workers as a cardinal promise in its manifesto.

