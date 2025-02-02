Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Trade Law Territory?

President Trump imposed emergency tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China using the 1977 IEEPA, citing national threats like fentanyl and illegal immigration. This legal move is unprecedented and will likely face court challenges. Experts question if tariffs fit the emergency criteria under IEEPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:30 IST
trade

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as an additional 10% duty on Chinese goods. The decision, aimed at curbing fentanyl and illegal immigration, is charting new legal grounds in trade law and is expected to encounter significant legal challenges.

Trump's declaration of a national emergency under IEEPA this past Saturday referenced the "extraordinary threat" posed by fentanyl and illegal immigration. Although the President enjoys wide-ranging powers to impose economic and financial sanctions in times of crisis, the use of IEEPA for tariffs is unprecedented. Legal analysts predict that this will be a test of presidential power, with potential court battles looming on the horizon.

Experts have drawn comparisons to the 1917 Trading With the Enemy Act used by President Richard Nixon in 1971, though they note significant differences. The move raises concerns about its fit under the IEEPA criteria. Senator Tim Kaine has proposed legislation to curtail the use of IEEPA for tariffs, arguing that the statute was not intended for such purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

