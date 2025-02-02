Rising Voices: Demand for Justice After Tragic Incident in Ayodhya

In a tragic development from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the lifeless and unclothed body of a missing 22-year-old Dalit woman was discovered in a desolate canal. Her family, alleging murder, observed deep wounds, fractures, and missing eyes on the body, accusing local police of inaction despite an earlier missing report.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly criticized the BJP-led government, condemning the administration for failing to prevent her death. They expressed deep concern over the rising injustices and violence against Dalits, demanding strict measures against the culprits and the negligent police officers.

Calling the incident 'heartbreaking and shameful,' the Gandhis emphasized the urgency of an investigation and the need for justice amidst the BJP's 'Jungle Raj.' As police initiate an investigation to identify those responsible, the community and nation await accountability and prevention of future atrocities.

