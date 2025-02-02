Left Menu

Rising Voices: Demand for Justice After Tragic Incident in Ayodhya

The tragic death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage, with Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi demanding strict actions against those responsible. Alleging police inaction, the family of the victim calls for justice, as the investigation unfolds amidst public and political outcry for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:38 IST
Rising Voices: Demand for Justice After Tragic Incident in Ayodhya
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the lifeless and unclothed body of a missing 22-year-old Dalit woman was discovered in a desolate canal. Her family, alleging murder, observed deep wounds, fractures, and missing eyes on the body, accusing local police of inaction despite an earlier missing report.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly criticized the BJP-led government, condemning the administration for failing to prevent her death. They expressed deep concern over the rising injustices and violence against Dalits, demanding strict measures against the culprits and the negligent police officers.

Calling the incident 'heartbreaking and shameful,' the Gandhis emphasized the urgency of an investigation and the need for justice amidst the BJP's 'Jungle Raj.' As police initiate an investigation to identify those responsible, the community and nation await accountability and prevention of future atrocities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025