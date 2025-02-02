Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Holds in Gaza Amid Hostage Negotiations
A recent Israeli strike in Gaza injured four Palestinians, raising tensions amid ongoing ceasefire agreements. The incident involved an Israeli aircraft targeting a suspicious vehicle, sparking criticism from Hamas. Negotiations are progressing for the release of hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops to solidify the ceasefire.
Four Palestinians were injured following an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the central Gaza Strip, according to medics. Initial reports suggested a child was killed, but he was later revived.
The Israeli military claimed its aircraft fired on a suspicious vehicle deviating from an established ceasefire route. The military emphasized its readiness to address immediate threats but did not disclose details regarding casualties or impact.
Hamas criticized the incident as a ceasefire violation. The truce facilitates the release of some hostages, with ongoing negotiations aiming for further releases and a firm end to hostilities in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
