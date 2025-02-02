Hamas Delegation Heads to Moscow for Strategic Talks

The deputy head of Hamas' political arm, Mousa Abu Marzouk, is set to lead a significant delegation to Moscow on Monday, as reported by the RIA state news agency.

The Hamas politburo member and his team will engage in crucial negotiations with the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to a source within the delegation.

This visit highlights Russia's robust diplomatic connections with all major entities in the Middle East, such as Israel, Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas, further cementing its role as a key player in regional affairs.

