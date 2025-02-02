Left Menu

Hamas Delegation Heads to Moscow for Strategic Talks

Hamas' political deputy leader Mousa Abu Marzouk will lead a delegation to Moscow to conduct negotiations with the Russian Foreign Ministry. This visit underscores Russia's strategic ties with key Middle East players, including Israel, Iran, Lebanon, and Hamas, highlighting its influence in the region.

The deputy head of Hamas' political arm, Mousa Abu Marzouk, is set to lead a significant delegation to Moscow on Monday, as reported by the RIA state news agency.

The Hamas politburo member and his team will engage in crucial negotiations with the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to a source within the delegation.

This visit highlights Russia's robust diplomatic connections with all major entities in the Middle East, such as Israel, Iran, Lebanon, the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas, further cementing its role as a key player in regional affairs.

