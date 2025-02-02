Tensions Rise Amid Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Tensions mounted as Israeli forces struck a vehicle in Gaza, wounding four Palestinians, with medics initially reporting one fatality that was later reversed to survival through resuscitation. The IDF justified the strike, citing a suspicious vehicle outside the ceasefire-defined inspection route.

The ceasefire, effective since January 19, has seen multiple casualties reported in disputed incidents described as violations by Hamas. Ongoing negotiations are focused on freeing hostages and withdrawing Israeli troops as a second phase of the agreement looms.

Hamas accused Israel of delaying humanitarian aid delivery, urging mediators to intervene. The situation remains precarious, with humanitarian supplies like tents, fuel, and food yet to reach Gaza as stipulated in the ceasefire deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)