Dramatic End in Borekheda: Shooting Suspect Dies in Stand-Off

A suspect involved in a shooting at a betel shop purportedly committed suicide as police closed in on his hideout. Rudresh, who fired at a shopkeeper after a cigarette dispute, was found dead by authorities. Charges have been filed against his accomplices, with one already in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a suspect in a recent shooting met his end on Sunday when he seemingly took his own life as law enforcement cornered the building where he had been hiding, according to officials.

Identified as Rudresh, 24, the suspect and three others allegedly opened fire at a betel shop on January 26 after the shopkeeper declined to bring cigarettes to their vehicle. The incident resulted in Pavan Singh, the shop owner's brother, sustaining a critical injury.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokendra Paliwal, disclosed that after receiving intelligence on Rudresh's location in Naya Nohara, a police team surrounded the premises. Upon their arrival, a gunshot was heard inside, and officers found Rudresh deceased with firearms recovered at the scene. Charges against four individuals have been filed, with one suspect, Rajneesh Poter, detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

