Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah to Be Laid to Rest
Hezbollah announced that its leader Hassan Nasrallah will be laid to rest on February 23. Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in September and was initially buried discretely due to security concerns. The situation has improved to allow a public ceremony to honor him.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a significant development, Hezbollah has declared plans for a public funeral for its leader Hassan Nasrallah on February 23. This comes nearly five months after his death in an Israeli air assault targeting southern Beirut.
Hassan Nasrallah was killed on September 27, but due to heightened security risks at the time, he was discreetly buried. The group cited potential threats to officials and religious dignitaries as reasons for the initial security-driven burial.
With expectations of reduced tension, Hezbollah has deemed the circumstances suitable for a public commemoration, allowing both leaders and followers to pay their respects to Nasrallah openly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
