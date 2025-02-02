Left Menu

Hezbollah's Transition Amid Tensions: A Farewell to Nasrallah

Hezbollah announces the delayed funerals of its late leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine after their deaths in Israeli airstrikes. Successor Naim Qassem revealed Safieddine as Nasrallah's elected successor. The period of unrest concluded with a ceasefire and a mandate for military withdrawal and redeployment.

Updated: 02-02-2025 23:23 IST
In a pivotal announcement, Hezbollah disclosed plans for the delayed funerals of prominent leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, both killed in Israeli airstrikes. Nasrallah had served over three decades as secretary general, akin to a transformative era for Hezbollah.

Naim Qassem, the newly appointed head, confirmed Safieddine as Nasrallah's successor, a status tragically announced posthumously. The losses have inspired a significant public procession to honor their legacies on February 23, where Safieddine will be interred with the title of secretary general.

This transition unfolded amid a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, a move aimed at stabilizing the region. The ceasefire demands withdrawal and redeployment of forces, a process strained by ongoing airstrikes and diplomatic tensions.

