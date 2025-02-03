Rajasthan's Prosperity Push: Empowering Farmers, Faith, and Youth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared farmers' prosperity as the state government's primary goal during a Kisan Sammelan in Karauli district.

The government has prioritized fulfilling the agricultural community's essential needs: electricity and water. According to Sharma, enhancing these resources will directly benefit farmers' development.

Simultaneously, the administration is investing in religious tourism by renovating temples. Efforts are ongoing to provide employment opportunities for youth, with significant progress reported in providing government jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)