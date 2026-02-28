Left Menu

TMC's Strategic Rajya Sabha Choices Stir Political Waters

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has nominated former state DGP Rajeev Kumar for the Rajya Sabha, allegedly rewarding him for his loyalty. As elections approach, TMC aims to secure four of the five available seats in West Bengal. The opposition BJP is likely to win one seat.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded former state director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar as a candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections, raising political eyebrows. Party leader Mamata Banerjee is said to have rewarded Kumar for his steadfast support during several crises.

Dilip Ghosh, a senior West Bengal BJP leader, criticized this move, suggesting that Kumar's nomination is a direct consequence of his allegiance to Banerjee. The former state DGP became a central figure in the conflict between the state government and central agencies over the Saradha chit fund investigation.

In addition to Kumar, TMC announced candidates including state minister Babul Supriyo, senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, and actor Koel Mallick. With a commanding majority in the state assembly, TMC is poised to claim four out of five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal, while BJP eyes one.

