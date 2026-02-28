Delhi's Drains Get a Pre-Monsoon Makeover: A Push Against Waterlogging

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is undertaking a significant initiative to prevent monsoon waterlogging by aggressively desilting drains across the city.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced that over 13,692 drains are being cleaned, including both smaller and larger drains, with a total of 25,013 metric tonnes of silt already removed.

The MCD is prioritizing the cleaning of larger drains, advancing tender processes for comprehensive cleaning, and deploying pumps in waterlogging-prone areas. Singh emphasizes the importance of public cooperation in keeping drains free of garbage to enhance the efficiency of the drainage system.

