EU Condemns Georgia's Crackdown on Protesters

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, criticized the crackdown on protesters in Georgia, marking it as unacceptable. She reiterated the EU's support for the Georgian people's quest for freedom and democracy, following the arrest of several protesters demanding new parliamentary elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 03-02-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 01:06 IST
In a stern rebuke, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned the severe crackdown on protesters in Georgia, declaring it 'unacceptable' and affirming Europe's solidarity with the Georgian populace.

On Sunday, police detained numerous anti-government protestors in Georgia. Thousands assembled to demand fresh parliamentary elections, momentarily obstructing a motorway.

Kallas underscored Georgia's shortcomings as a candidate country and emphasized the EU's backing for the Georgian people's pursuit of freedom and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

