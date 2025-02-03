EU Condemns Georgia's Crackdown on Protesters

In a stern rebuke, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned the severe crackdown on protesters in Georgia, declaring it 'unacceptable' and affirming Europe's solidarity with the Georgian populace.

On Sunday, police detained numerous anti-government protestors in Georgia. Thousands assembled to demand fresh parliamentary elections, momentarily obstructing a motorway.

Kallas underscored Georgia's shortcomings as a candidate country and emphasized the EU's backing for the Georgian people's pursuit of freedom and democracy.

