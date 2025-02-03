Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: US Pushes Panama on Canal Control

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Panama to reduce Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, warning of potential retaliation from the Trump administration. He emphasized preserving US rights under a Panama Canal treaty, amid growing tensions with China and allies over trade policies.

Updated: 03-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 02:27 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: US Pushes Panama on Canal Control
Panama Canal

In a high-stakes diplomatic engagement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has put pressure on Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to curb Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. This move aligns with President Trump's foreign policy, which demands a return of US control over the strategic waterway.

During a face-to-face meeting, Rubio conveyed Trump's concerns that China's presence violates treaty obligations ensuring the canal's neutrality. Although no explicit military threats were made, the US stance signals a potential shift in canal governance, a strategic point for global trade.

Panama's President Mulino acknowledged the concerns but remained optimistic about the treaty's validity, highlighting an ongoing audit of the consortium managing the canal's ports. Meanwhile, tensions simmered with protests in Panama City and looming trade disputes with US neighbors.

