Diplomatic Tensions Rise: US Pushes Panama on Canal Control

In a high-stakes diplomatic engagement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has put pressure on Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to curb Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. This move aligns with President Trump's foreign policy, which demands a return of US control over the strategic waterway.

During a face-to-face meeting, Rubio conveyed Trump's concerns that China's presence violates treaty obligations ensuring the canal's neutrality. Although no explicit military threats were made, the US stance signals a potential shift in canal governance, a strategic point for global trade.

Panama's President Mulino acknowledged the concerns but remained optimistic about the treaty's validity, highlighting an ongoing audit of the consortium managing the canal's ports. Meanwhile, tensions simmered with protests in Panama City and looming trade disputes with US neighbors.

