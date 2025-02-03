Left Menu

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Igor Girkin, a former militia leader, against his four-year sentence for inciting extremism. Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, has consistently criticized President Putin over the Ukraine conflict. His appeal was part of multiple futile attempts to overturn his conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 05:23 IST
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal
Igor Girkin

Russia's Supreme Court has refused to consider the supervisory appeal of Igor Girkin, a well-known nationalist and ex-militia leader, against his four-year prison sentence, as reported by the TASS agency.

Girkin has openly blamed President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military for strategic failures in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and was convicted last year of inciting extremism, a charge he disputes.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, a move that follows several failed attempts by Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, to overturn his conviction. He has been relocated to a detention center in Kirovo-Chepetsk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025