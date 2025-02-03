Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court has refused to consider the supervisory appeal of Igor Girkin, a well-known nationalist and ex-militia leader, against his four-year prison sentence, as reported by the TASS agency.

Girkin has openly blamed President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military for strategic failures in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and was convicted last year of inciting extremism, a charge he disputes.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, a move that follows several failed attempts by Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, to overturn his conviction. He has been relocated to a detention center in Kirovo-Chepetsk.

