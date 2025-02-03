Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal
Russia's Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Igor Girkin, a former militia leader, against his four-year sentence for inciting extremism. Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, has consistently criticized President Putin over the Ukraine conflict. His appeal was part of multiple futile attempts to overturn his conviction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 05:23 IST
Russia's Supreme Court has refused to consider the supervisory appeal of Igor Girkin, a well-known nationalist and ex-militia leader, against his four-year prison sentence, as reported by the TASS agency.
Girkin has openly blamed President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military for strategic failures in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and was convicted last year of inciting extremism, a charge he disputes.
The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, a move that follows several failed attempts by Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, to overturn his conviction. He has been relocated to a detention center in Kirovo-Chepetsk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Igor Girkin
- Igor Strelkov
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Putin
- extremism
- appeal
- conviction
- TASS
- supervisory appeal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kaleidoscope of Kites: A Fusion of Tradition and Global Appeal
WADA Opts Out of Swiatek Case CAS Appeal, Trusts ITIA Verdict
Swiatek's Plausible Defense: No WADA Appeal on Suspension
Court of Appeal Greenlights Clifford Chance's London Lawsuit Against Societe Generale
Putin Extends Olive Branch to Incoming U.S. President Trump