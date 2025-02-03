Cattle Raids Fuel Escalating Violence in South Sudan

In a shocking raid on cattle camps in southeastern South Sudan, at least 35 people lost their lives, while 46 others were wounded, according to local reports. This attack, as reported by Mayom Ateny, targeted four Dinka Bor cattle camps and saw around 11,000 cattle taken.

The violence, closely linked to intense competition for limited resources, highlights the ongoing ethnic strife within the country still grappling with the aftereffects of its prolonged civil war. Cattle, a significant symbol of wealth and social standing, often become central to such conflicts.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has voiced its concerns, urging all parties to exhibit restraint and cease the hostilities. In a statement, UNMISS head Nicholas Haysom condemned the violence, noting that while a 2018 peace agreement brought momentary relief, internal clashes persist.

