Cattle Raids Fuel Escalating Violence in South Sudan

At least 35 people were killed and 46 injured following a raid on cattle camps in southeastern South Sudan. The violence, tied to competition for resources, underscores ongoing ethnic conflicts in the weapon-heavy nation despite the 2018 peace agreement. UNMISS calls for restraint amid rising tensions.

Updated: 03-02-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:13 IST
Cattle Raids Fuel Escalating Violence in South Sudan
In a shocking raid on cattle camps in southeastern South Sudan, at least 35 people lost their lives, while 46 others were wounded, according to local reports. This attack, as reported by Mayom Ateny, targeted four Dinka Bor cattle camps and saw around 11,000 cattle taken.

The violence, closely linked to intense competition for limited resources, highlights the ongoing ethnic strife within the country still grappling with the aftereffects of its prolonged civil war. Cattle, a significant symbol of wealth and social standing, often become central to such conflicts.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has voiced its concerns, urging all parties to exhibit restraint and cease the hostilities. In a statement, UNMISS head Nicholas Haysom condemned the violence, noting that while a 2018 peace agreement brought momentary relief, internal clashes persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

