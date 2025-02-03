Aid Uncertainty Strikes Syria's Al-Hol Camp
Aid suspension at Syria's Al-Hol camp, housing 37,000 with alleged IS ties, has worsened living conditions. The US aid freeze under Trump's administration stirred chaos. Despite a temporary waiver, future aid remains uncertain, risking further tumult in the already volatile camp environment.
The suspension of aid at the Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria has plunged its 37,000 residents, primarily women and children reportedly linked to the Islamic State (IS), into deeper hardship. In recent years, the camp has relied heavily on support from US-funded organizations, whose withdrawal threatens to exacerbate the already dire situation.
The initial freeze on aid came with the onset of the Trump administration, leading to a halt of crucial services provided by entities like Blumont, which distributed essentials including bread and water. This sudden cessation has struck fear and uncertainty among residents, some of whom have expressed a willingness to leave if conditions do not improve.
Amid concerns of potential IS exploitation due to reduced support, local authorities and aid coordinators continue to seek solutions, including discussions with the US-led coalition. However, as Blumont's temporary waiver nears its end, the future remains unclear, with camp residents and officials bracing for the possible resumption of crisis if aid cuts persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
