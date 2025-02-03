Tragic Drain Fatalities Spark Concerns in Kolkata

The West Bengal government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of three labourers who tragically lost their lives after falling into a drain at Kolkata Leather Complex. The incident occurred during manual manhole cleaning, an act that turns fatal for these workers.

Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim stated that while the exact cause of death is under investigation, inhaling toxic gases is suspected to be the reason behind the tragedy. This has raised alarms in light of the Supreme Court's recent ban on manual scavenging in metropolitan areas, including Kolkata.

The unfortunate event transpired when one of the labourers stumbled into the drain, followed by his two colleagues trying to help, resulting in all three fatalities. The incident underscores significant safety concerns within the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority's drainage operations.

