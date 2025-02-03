Left Menu

Cortina d'Ampezzo: Winter Olympics and the Challenge of Climate Change

Cortina d'Ampezzo is set to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympics, returning the Games to Europe after two decades. Local organizers face challenges in finalizing the sliding center amidst climate change affecting snow supply. Despite criticism, Cortina's rebuilding efforts hope to revitalize its winter sports tradition.

Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of Italy's iconic ski resorts, is preparing to co-host the 2026 Winter Olympics, marking the Games' return to Europe after two decades. Local organizers face an array of challenges, including completing the sliding center by March for events like bobsleigh, skeleton, and luge.

The sliding center's completion is crucial, as it aims to prevent the backup option of moving events to Lake Placid in the U.S. Despite climate change impacting snow supplies, Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi assures that the center will be finished on time, aligning with the International Olympic Committee's expectations.

Concerns exist over the venue's future viability due to high maintenance costs and limited elite competitiveness. In a broader context, the Games highlight climate change's impact on traditional ski centers, emphasizing a future reliant on artificial snow, as evidenced in Cortina and other Italian resorts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

