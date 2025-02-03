Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Manbij: Deadly Car Bomb Claims Lives of Agricultural Workers

A deadly car bomb in the outskirts of Manbij, a northern Syrian city, resulted in the death of at least 15 people, mostly female agricultural workers, and injured dozens more. The incident underlines the ongoing violence in the region involving various factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes Manbij: Deadly Car Bomb Claims Lives of Agricultural Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

A devastating car bomb exploded on Monday in the outskirts of Manbij, a northern Syrian city, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, as reported by local civil defense and a war monitor.

The explosion occurred near a vehicle transporting agricultural workers, resulting in the deaths of 14 women and one man, according to the local Syrian civil defense. Additionally, 15 women were injured, with several in critical condition. However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported that 18 women and one man were killed.

Despite the fall of President Bashar Assad in December, Manbij, located in northeastern Aleppo province, remains embroiled in violence. The city sees continued clashes between Turkish-backed factions known as the Syrian National Army and the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025