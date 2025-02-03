Tragedy Strikes Manbij: Deadly Car Bomb Claims Lives of Agricultural Workers
A deadly car bomb in the outskirts of Manbij, a northern Syrian city, resulted in the death of at least 15 people, mostly female agricultural workers, and injured dozens more. The incident underlines the ongoing violence in the region involving various factions.
- Country:
- Syria
A devastating car bomb exploded on Monday in the outskirts of Manbij, a northern Syrian city, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, as reported by local civil defense and a war monitor.
The explosion occurred near a vehicle transporting agricultural workers, resulting in the deaths of 14 women and one man, according to the local Syrian civil defense. Additionally, 15 women were injured, with several in critical condition. However, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported that 18 women and one man were killed.
Despite the fall of President Bashar Assad in December, Manbij, located in northeastern Aleppo province, remains embroiled in violence. The city sees continued clashes between Turkish-backed factions known as the Syrian National Army and the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
