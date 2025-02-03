Left Menu

Elon Musk's Push to Dismantle USAID: A Controversial Power Move

Elon Musk, advisor to the Trump administration, is reportedly leading efforts to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), citing inefficiency and corruption. Controversy arose when Musk's team, lacking proper security clearance, accessed classified information, raising concerns about the agency's future and government transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:15 IST
Elon Musk's Push to Dismantle USAID: A Controversial Power Move
Elon Musk (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk, serving as a billionaire adviser to the Trump administration, has reignited controversy with his intention to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID). According to Musk, the agency is 'beyond repair' and has become a 'ball of worms,' warranting its closure. This development marks a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach to international aid.

The controversy intensified when Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, accessed classified information at USAID without proper clearance. This situation arose after two top security officials were placed on leave for denying Musk's team access, shedding light on internal government tensions over security protocols and agency management.

Amidst these developments, Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, enforced a freeze on foreign assistance, effectively halting many of USAID's global humanitarian programs. The shutdown has sparked bipartisan concern, with Senator Elizabeth Warren urging action to safeguard personal information and sustain government funding amidst growing political impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025