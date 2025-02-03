Elon Musk's Push to Dismantle USAID: A Controversial Power Move

Elon Musk, serving as a billionaire adviser to the Trump administration, has reignited controversy with his intention to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID). According to Musk, the agency is 'beyond repair' and has become a 'ball of worms,' warranting its closure. This development marks a significant shift in the U.S.'s approach to international aid.

The controversy intensified when Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, accessed classified information at USAID without proper clearance. This situation arose after two top security officials were placed on leave for denying Musk's team access, shedding light on internal government tensions over security protocols and agency management.

Amidst these developments, Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, enforced a freeze on foreign assistance, effectively halting many of USAID's global humanitarian programs. The shutdown has sparked bipartisan concern, with Senator Elizabeth Warren urging action to safeguard personal information and sustain government funding amidst growing political impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)