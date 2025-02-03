Left Menu

Montenegro's Battle Against Gun Culture: A Fight for Peace

Montenegro faces a persistent challenge in curbing gun violence. Despite efforts by activists like Vesna Pejovic, illegal firearms remain widespread due to cultural tradition and inadequate legislation enforcement. The government has initiated stricter gun controls and amnesty programs, but experts say more is needed to tackle the issue effectively.

Montenegro is grappling with an enduring battle against gun violence, fueled by a deeply ingrained culture of weapon ownership. Following a mass shooting in Cetinje in 2022, Vesna Pejovic became a prominent voice advocating for stricter gun control. Her efforts highlight the urgency of the issue amid tragic personal loss.

The government's response has included announcing tougher licensing requirements and a temporary amnesty for illegal firearm owners. Despite these measures, significant challenges remain. Cultural traditions, coupled with a lack of resources and political will, hinder effective enforcement of gun laws in the region.

Experts warn that without comprehensive action, the cycle of violence and insecurity is unlikely to break. As new legislative measures are debated, the need for a coordinated, well-resourced effort becomes clear. The intertwined legacy of past conflicts and deep-seated gun culture presents a formidable obstacle for Montenegro's journey toward peace and safety.

