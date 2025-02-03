Left Menu

Deadly Car Bomb Strikes Manbij: A City in Turmoil

A car bomb in Manbij, Syria, has killed at least 15 people, marking the deadliest attack since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown last December. The victims, primarily agricultural workers, included 14 women and one man. The attack is the second in three days, with responsibility still unclaimed.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating car bomb explosion in Manbij, Syria, has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, making it the country's deadliest attack since former President Bashar al-Assad was removed from power last December.

The explosion occurred in the northeastern city, close to the Turkish border, and resulted in the deaths of 14 women and one man, with another 15 women injured, according to the civil defence rescue service. The victims were reportedly agricultural workers, with officials suggesting the death toll may rise.

This marks the second such attack in Manbij within three days, and as of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the violence. The city, which has changed hands multiple times during the Syrian conflict, is currently under the control of Turkey-backed groups, who seized it from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces last December.

