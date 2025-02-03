Deadly Car Bomb Strikes Manbij: A City in Turmoil

A devastating car bomb explosion in Manbij, Syria, has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, making it the country's deadliest attack since former President Bashar al-Assad was removed from power last December.

The explosion occurred in the northeastern city, close to the Turkish border, and resulted in the deaths of 14 women and one man, with another 15 women injured, according to the civil defence rescue service. The victims were reportedly agricultural workers, with officials suggesting the death toll may rise.

This marks the second such attack in Manbij within three days, and as of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the violence. The city, which has changed hands multiple times during the Syrian conflict, is currently under the control of Turkey-backed groups, who seized it from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)