Russia Negotiates Strategic Military Presence in Syria

Russia continues to hold discussions with Syrian authorities about various subjects, especially concerning the future of its strategic military installations in Syria, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov's visit to Damascus last week marks the first dialogue with Syria's new leadership since the departure of President Bashar al-Assad. Assad and his family have sought refuge in Moscow.

Strategically, Moscow is intent on retaining its naval base in Tartous and its air base at Hmeimim, both crucial assets for Russia near Latakia, amidst ongoing diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)