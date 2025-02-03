Left Menu

Tragic Terrorist Attack in Kulgam: An Ex-serviceman Killed

An ex-serviceman, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, was killed, and two women, including his wife and cousin, were injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The victims were attacked in the Behibagh area. Though rushed to the hospital, Wagay succumbed to his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:37 IST
Tragic Terrorist Attack in Kulgam: An Ex-serviceman Killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ex-serviceman, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, lost his life after being targeted in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. The attack also injured two women, his wife and cousin.

The tragic incident occurred in the Behibagh area when terrorists opened fire on Wagay and the women. Emergency response teams quickly transported all three to a nearby hospital.

Despite swift medical intervention, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay succumbed to his gunshot wounds, leaving a community in mourning and raising alarms about ongoing violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

AI, causality, and the universe: Are we on the brink of machine comprehension?

Preventing AI failures: How control safety cases enhance AI governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025