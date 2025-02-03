Tragic Terrorist Attack in Kulgam: An Ex-serviceman Killed

An ex-serviceman, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, lost his life after being targeted in a terrorist attack in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials. The attack also injured two women, his wife and cousin.

The tragic incident occurred in the Behibagh area when terrorists opened fire on Wagay and the women. Emergency response teams quickly transported all three to a nearby hospital.

Despite swift medical intervention, Manzoor Ahmad Wagay succumbed to his gunshot wounds, leaving a community in mourning and raising alarms about ongoing violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)