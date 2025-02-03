Defamation Battle: Shashi Tharoor vs. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
The Delhi High Court summoned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on a defamation plea filed by BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar alleges that Tharoor made false, damaging statements in April 2024, seeking Rs 10 crore in damages and a public apology. The matter is set for April 28.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:38 IST
- India
The Delhi High Court took a significant step on Monday by summoning Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by prominent BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has scheduled the proceedings for April 28 at the High Court, where the case will be registered officially and summons issued.
Chandrasekhar accuses Tharoor of making false, reputation-damaging remarks in April 2024, demanding a public apology and Rs 10 crore in damages, following statements allegedly made during an interview regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
