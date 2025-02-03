Molin Kumar Chakma: Leading the BJP Charge in CADC's Historic Shift

Molin Kumar Chakma is poised to make history as he takes the oath as the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram on Tuesday. This marks the first time the BJP has secured a majority in the council, according to sources within the party.

A significant ceremony is set to occur at noon in Kamalanagar as Lawngtlai district's Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zoramsiama Hmar, will administer the oath. Absent from the ceremony will be Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, who is currently out of station.

The political landscape of the CADC has undergone dramatic changes since a no-confidence motion ousted the Mizo National Front government. Subsequent defections led to the BJP gaining a critical majority of 13 out of the 20-member council, paving the way for Chakma's leadership.

