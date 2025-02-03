WHO Faces Budget Cuts Amidst U.S. Withdrawal

The World Health Organization is navigating significant financial challenges as it considers cutting $400 million from its budget. This comes in response to President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States, the agency's largest government funder. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has made a renewed appeal for dialogue with the U.S.

The proposed budget reduction, set for discussion at the upcoming February meeting in Geneva, would see the agency's funding for 2026-2027 reduced from $5.3 billion to $4.9 billion. The original budget, aimed at addressing global health initiatives like polio eradication and emergency responses, stood at $7.5 billion.

Despite the financial adjustments, there is a strong sentiment among board representatives to maintain the WHO's strategic direction. With approximately 18% of its funds coming from the U.S., the organization has already undertaken some cost-cutting measures. The U.S. withdrawal process, initiated by Trump, is expected to take one year.

(With inputs from agencies.)