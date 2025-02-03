SA’s Tourism Sector Grows by 5.1% in 2024, Driven by African and Long-Haul Markets

South Africa’s tourism industry continues its impressive recovery, with international arrivals reaching 8.92 million in 2024, reflecting a 5.1% increase compared to 2023, according to the latest data from Statistics South Africa.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille highlighted that the African continent remains the primary driver of South Africa’s tourism sector, contributing 76% of all tourist arrivals from January to December 2024. A significant factor in this growth is the visa-free travel agreement between South Africa and Ghana, implemented in November 2023, allowing travel for up to 90 days without a visa for business or tourism purposes.

"Ghana’s immense performance can be attributed to the fact that travellers between Ghana and South Africa no longer need visas. This, coupled with increased airlift and targeted marketing initiatives by South African Tourism, makes for a winning formula for the growth of our sector," said De Lille.

While the sector has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019, it now contributes 8.8% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and supports 1.68 million jobs, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Strong Growth from the Americas

Tourist arrivals from the Americas surged by 10.9%, reaching 505,579 visitors in 2024. The United States remains the top market in this region and South Africa’s leading overseas market, contributing 372,360 tourists, a 5.2% increase from 2023.

Brazil emerged as a standout performer, with a remarkable 94.2% rise in arrivals from 2023 to 2024, totaling 49,855 tourists. De Lille attributed this growth to increased direct air connectivity and improved marketing campaigns.

"This consistent growth highlights South Africa’s appeal among long-haul travelers and the effectiveness of strategic partnerships with airlines and trade," she said.

European Markets Show Stability

Europe remains a key source of international arrivals, with a total of 1,258,706 visitors in 2024, reflecting a modest 1.1% increase from 2023.

The United Kingdom continues to be South Africa’s top European source market, with 349,883 arrivals in 2024, though this represents a 1.8% decline from 2023. Germany experienced notable growth of 4.0%, recording 254,992 arrivals, while the Netherlands saw a slight 0.8% increase, totaling 132,422 arrivals.

"While growth in Europe is slower compared to other regions, the region remains a bedrock of stability for overseas arrivals. Focused marketing campaigns showcasing South Africa’s rich culture, welcoming people, and diverse attractions continue to bolster performance," De Lille said.

Asia & Australasia Gains Momentum

Tourist arrivals from Asia surged by 4.2% to 207,718 in 2024. China saw an 11.4% increase, reaching 41,651 visitors, largely due to targeted promotions and improving flight connectivity. However, India’s arrivals declined by 5.3%, down to 75,541, primarily due to visa processing delays and a lack of direct flights.

Japan emerged as a high-growth market, recording a significant 31.8% increase to 17,370 arrivals in 2024. Australia also contributed steady gains, reinforcing the strong potential for further growth in 2025.

Middle East Declines but Saudi Arabia Sees Growth

The Middle East experienced a decline of 16.1%, with total arrivals falling to 45,602. However, Saudi Arabia bucked the trend, increasing arrivals by 12.1% to 18,333 visitors. The United Arab Emirates contributed 6,717 arrivals.

"While the region faced setbacks, strategic efforts to increase connectivity and enhance trade engagement will be crucial to future recovery," De Lille stated.

Future Growth Strategies for Tourism

To sustain and accelerate this growth, the South African government has implemented strategic marketing and policy interventions, including:

Expanding Airlift: Efforts are underway to restore key flight routes, enhance airline partnerships, and increase direct access to South African cities. On December 4, 2024, Cabinet approved the Route Development Marketing Strategy, to be implemented by the Department of Tourism, SA Tourism, and the private sector.

Targeted Market Campaigns: Focused promotional campaigns highlighting South Africa’s unique experiences in key markets such as China, India, and the Americas.

Boosting Digital and AI-powered Travel Planning: The adoption of digital tools to enhance traveler experiences through personalized digital platforms.

Growing Sustainable and Cultural Tourism: Greater emphasis on eco-tourism, cultural, and heritage-based experiences.

Enhancing Safety and Security Measures: Collaborating with law enforcement and industry partners to improve traveler confidence and ensure community safety.

Outlook for 2025 and Beyond

Looking ahead, South Africa remains committed to strengthening its position as a top travel destination. The country’s strategic approach to aviation expansion, visa facilitation, and targeted marketing is expected to further boost visitor numbers in 2025.

"The tourism sector is a strong contributor to our economy and job creation. We are determined to continue this momentum and push the numbers even higher, so that we can grow our contribution to economic growth and employment," said De Lille.

With increasing international interest, improved air connectivity, and strategic policy implementations, South Africa is poised for a thriving tourism future, welcoming visitors from around the world to explore its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities.