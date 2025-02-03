Trump's Funding Cut Threats Shake South African Markets
South Africa's financial markets were rocked after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut funding over claims of mistreatment of certain groups. This comes amid the signing of a land expropriation law by South Africa. The incident underscores diplomatic tensions and economic volatility.
The South African rand, stocks, and government bonds took a hit on Monday following President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend aid to the nation. His reasoning centered on claims, yet unverified, of "certain classes of people" being wronged in South Africa.
Trump's comments arrive in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's enactment of a new law permitting land expropriation under specific conditions. Trump's critique, posted on Truth Social, refrained from explicitly naming the legislation or elaborating on its directly alleged impacts.
The fallout was immediate: by 1035 GMT, the rand dipped 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, Johannesburg's Top-40 index fell and government bond yields notably increased. In response, South Africa's foreign ministry maintained that the expropriation was typical, with President Ramaphosa showing willingness to converse with Trump, underscoring ongoing international diplomatic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
