Massive Security Deployment Ensures Fair Delhi Assembly Polls
In Delhi, over 150 paramilitary companies and 30,000 police officers will ensure a peaceful assembly election on February 5. Authorities have seized significant illegal items, including drugs and firearms, as part of increased vigilance and coordinated efforts with other states. Sensitive polling booths will receive heightened security measures.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, extensive security measures are in place, with over 150 paramilitary companies and 30,000 police personnel ready to ensure the process is free and fair. Authorities have adopted stringent surveillance using drones at sensitive polling booths to maintain peace.
Recent efforts have resulted in record seizures of illegal items, including drugs, firearms, and alcohol, highlighting the commitment to prevent disturbances. Enhanced security discussions with other states' law enforcement agencies have further bolstered anti-terror measures and tightened border checks.
The preparation includes intensified day and night patrolling, foot marches, and public awareness initiatives to encourage voter turnout. The crackdown on illegal activities has led to numerous arrests, contributing to a more secure environment for the upcoming polls.
