Surging Violence in Manbij: A City Under Siege

The deadly detonation of a car bomb on the outskirts of Manbij, Syria, has claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals, predominantly women, while wounding more than a dozen others. The explosion adds to a growing number of such incidents, marking the seventh car bomb attack the city has witnessed in just over a month.

Hospital officials confirmed the victims were mainly female agricultural workers. Manbij, a city caught in the crossfires of Turkish-backed factions and US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, continues to grapple with violence despite previous regime changes.

Deputy director of civil defense, Munir Mustafa, emphasized the ongoing threat these attacks pose to Syria's efforts towards stability. The persistent targeting of civilian areas hampers the country's recovery and deepens humanitarian crises in regions already scarred by past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)