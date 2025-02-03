Left Menu

Surging Violence in Manbij: A City Under Siege

A car bomb exploded on Monday on the outskirts of Manbij, Syria, killing 19 people, mostly female agricultural workers, and injuring over a dozen. This marks the seventh such attack in a month, highlighting the ongoing instability in the region amid clashes between Turkish-backed factions and US-backed forces.

Updated: 03-02-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:32 IST
  • Syria

The deadly detonation of a car bomb on the outskirts of Manbij, Syria, has claimed the lives of at least 19 individuals, predominantly women, while wounding more than a dozen others. The explosion adds to a growing number of such incidents, marking the seventh car bomb attack the city has witnessed in just over a month.

Hospital officials confirmed the victims were mainly female agricultural workers. Manbij, a city caught in the crossfires of Turkish-backed factions and US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, continues to grapple with violence despite previous regime changes.

Deputy director of civil defense, Munir Mustafa, emphasized the ongoing threat these attacks pose to Syria's efforts towards stability. The persistent targeting of civilian areas hampers the country's recovery and deepens humanitarian crises in regions already scarred by past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

