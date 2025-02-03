Life Imprisonment for Delhi Murder: No Death Penalty Due to Mitigating Factors

A Delhi court has sentenced Ashish alias Babloo to life imprisonment for the murder of a 25-year-old man, ruling out the death penalty. The judgment came after evaluating whether the case met the 'rarest of the rare' criterion.

Judge Ekta Gauba Mann assessed the crime, where Ashish shot the victim in a public place on January 11, 2027. Although the murder was deemed cruel, the court considered the convict's age, his role as a family breadwinner, and potential for rehabilitation.

The decision follows the 1980 Supreme Court doctrine on extreme depravity. Balancing factors led the court to impose a life sentence with Rs one lakh compensation, concurrently with a three-year sentence under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)