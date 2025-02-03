Left Menu

Moscow Bombing Eliminates Pro-Russian Leader

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, was killed in a bombing in Moscow. The attack was described as a well-planned assassination, targeting him as he and his bodyguards entered a luxury apartment. Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:18 IST
Armen Sarkisyan, a prominent pro-Russian paramilitary leader from eastern Ukraine, was killed in a bombing incident in Moscow on Monday. The explosion, which occurred in a luxury apartment block, was reported by state news agency TASS as a meticulously planned assassination.

The detonation happened as Sarkisyan and his entourage entered the basement of the 'Scarlet Sails' residential complex along the Moskva River, approximately 12 kilometers from the Kremlin. One of his bodyguards also lost his life in the blast, while three others were injured, according to the Kommersant newspaper.

Investigators are working to determine who orchestrated the attack. Sarkisyan, previously identified by Ukraine's SBU security service as a key organized crime figure in Donetsk, had been suspected of participating in illegal armed groups. He was known for founding a paramilitary unit with ethnic Armenians to combat Kyiv's forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

