Greenland Not for Sale: Denmark Responds to US Ambition

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed Greenland's autonomy and declared it not for sale, amid US interest for security reasons. She called for European unity in response to any US pressure. The situation highlights the strategic importance of the Arctic and tensions in EU-US relations.

Greenland Not for Sale: Denmark Responds to US Ambition
Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, reaffirmed on Monday that Greenland remains a part of Denmark and is not for sale, amid US President Donald Trump's implied interest in the island. Speaking in Brussels, she urged for a unified response from the European Union should the US pursue control of Greenland.

Frederiksen emphasized respect for national sovereignty, aligning with her EU counterparts while acknowledging US concerns over Arctic security as Russia and China increase their presence. She indicated that Denmark and the US might intensify their security collaborations in Greenland.

The Danish government's recent 14.6 billion kroner pact, enhancing regional surveillance capabilities, underscores the Arctic's growing strategic significance. As EU leaders discuss defense, concerns about US-EU trade relations remain, with past tariffs still looming over transatlantic diplomacy.

