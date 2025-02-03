Left Menu

Belgium's New PM Aims to Balance EU Ties and Domestic Reforms

New Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever seeks to reduce the EU's regulatory intensity and bolster corporate competitiveness, advocating for a NATO-anchored EU defense strategy. His government includes coalition parties from Flanders and aims for economic reforms like capping unemployment benefits and introducing a capital gains tax.

In a strategic move to reshape Belgium's relationship with the European Union, newly appointed Prime Minister Bart De Wever has expressed his intent to temper the EU's regulatory ambitions. De Wever, representing the Flemish Nationalist Party, emphasizes the need to enhance Europe's competitive edge by revisiting its regulatory stance.

Addressing the regional linguistic divides, De Wever assured Belgium's French-speaking citizens of productive collaborations with liberal and centrist parties as part of his coalition. The government, which excludes Wallonia's dominant socialist PS, aims to streamline fiscal policies while aligning with NATO on defense matters.

De Wever's ambitious reforms include slashing public spending by 23 billion euros, increasing defense budgets, introducing a capital gains tax, and limiting unemployment benefits. These initiatives are designed to foster economic growth and ensure the durability of the coalition's policy goals, also aimed at reducing taxes on labor income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

