India's Coal Sector Achieves Robust Growth in Production and Dispatch, Demonstrating Continued Resilience

India’s coal sector has shown remarkable resilience and consistent growth, with production and dispatch continuing to rise steadily during the period from April 2024 to January 2025. In January 2025, the country’s coal production reached a total of 104.43 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a 4.38% increase compared to the 100.05 MT recorded during the same period in the previous year. This increase is indicative of the sector's strong operational capacity and its ability to meet the rising domestic energy demands.

The production figures are particularly notable for the contribution from Captive, Commercial, and Other Entities, which saw a remarkable surge of 31.07% in January 2025, reaching 19.68 MT, compared to 15.01 MT in the previous year. This increase demonstrates the growing role of these entities in enhancing coal production and diversifying the sector’s supply chain.

On a cumulative scale, total coal production from April 2024 to January 2025 has reached 830.66 MT, representing a solid 5.88% rise from the 784.51 MT recorded during the corresponding period in the previous year. This sustained growth is a reflection of the sector's ongoing efforts to optimize production capabilities and contribute to the country’s energy requirements.

Parallel to production growth, coal dispatch has also experienced a healthy increase. In January 2025, total coal dispatch stood at 92.40 MT, marking a 6.31% increase from 86.92 MT in the same month of the previous year. This growth is vital in ensuring that coal supplies are efficiently distributed to power plants and other industries that rely on coal as a primary energy source.

The dispatch figures from Captive and Other Entities also saw significant improvement, reaching 17.72 MT in January 2025 compared to 13.64 MT in January 2024. This 29.94% increase highlights the effective expansion of coal distribution networks and the rising capacity of these entities to meet demand.

The cumulative coal dispatch from April 2024 to January 2025 has increased to 843.75 MT, marking a 5.73% growth compared to 798.02 MT during the same period in the previous year. These figures underscore the coal sector's capacity to ensure a steady and reliable supply of energy to the country, supporting economic growth and industrial development.

The Ministry of Coal remains fully committed to enhancing the sector’s productivity, improving efficiency, and ensuring energy security for India’s growing population and expanding economy. The government's continued focus on capacity building, infrastructure development, and policy support is central to the sector’s positive trajectory, which will further strengthen India's energy security and bolster its role in the global energy landscape.