India Gears Up for ‘India Steel 2025’: A Global Platform for Industry Growth & Innovation

The Ministry of Steel, under the leadership of Secretary Sri Sandeep Poundrik, convened a high-level stakeholders' meeting today to finalize plans for the upcoming ‘India Steel 2025’ event, scheduled for April 24-26, 2025. The meeting brought together senior government officials, Ambassadors of key steel-producing nations, representatives from leading states, Chairmen and Managing Directors (CMDs) of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), and top executives from the private steel sector.

India Steel 2025: A Global Forum for Growth & Collaboration

‘India Steel 2025’ is set to be a premier international exhibition-cum-conference, offering a strategic platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and business stakeholders to explore new opportunities, tackle industry challenges, and showcase innovations driving the future of steel production.

Key Highlights of India Steel 2025

Industry Participation & Policy Coordination – Engaging stakeholders to align on policy frameworks and strategies for growth.

High-Level Roundtable Conferences – Discussions on industry trends, global trade collaborations, and sustainability initiatives.

Exhibition & Innovation Showcase – Displaying cutting-edge technologies transforming the steel sector.

Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) – Facilitating trade opportunities and forging new business partnerships.

International & Diplomatic Engagement – Strengthening global cooperation in steel manufacturing, research, and supply chains.

India’s Growing Influence in the Global Steel Industry

Sri Sandeep Poundrik, in his address, emphasized India’s pivotal role in global steel production and consumption, citing its rapid industry growth and sustainability initiatives.

India’s steel demand is growing at an annual rate of 9%-10%—the fastest among major economies.

The country is advancing in green steel production, carbon reduction, and sustainability.

Strategic partnerships with global leaders will drive innovation, raw material security, and industry expansion.

He further stressed that India Steel 2025 will serve as a catalyst for investment, collaboration, and technological advancements, reinforcing India’s leadership in the global steel sector.

Boosting Investments & Sustainability in the Steel Industry

The event will place a strong emphasis on sustainable steel production, including green hydrogen adoption, energy-efficient technologies, and circular economy models. Several leading global steel firms and research institutions are expected to participate, discussing decarbonization strategies and innovative manufacturing techniques.

India, already the world’s second-largest steel producer, aims to expand its production capacity and enhance exports while promoting a self-reliant and environmentally sustainable steel industry.

Government’s Commitment to Industry Growth

The Ministry of Steel reiterated its commitment to supporting industry stakeholders, encouraging domestic and global investors to actively participate in shaping the future of the steel sector. The government has been implementing policy reforms, infrastructure development, and financial incentives to boost steel manufacturing and enhance competitiveness on a global scale.

Call to Action: Industry Leaders & Stakeholders Urged to Participate

With ‘India Steel 2025’ poised to be a landmark event, Sri Sandeep Poundrik urged all relevant stakeholders—steel producers, technology innovators, policymakers, and international investors—to actively engage in discussions that will shape the next phase of India’s steel industry.

The event is expected to attract global steel giants, technology providers, research organizations, and government delegations, fostering collaborations that will drive industry expansion and economic growth.