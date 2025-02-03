India-Russia Friendship a Model for Global Cooperation: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today reaffirmed the strength and resilience of India-Russia relations, describing them as a model of diplomatic cooperation for the world. He highlighted that the deep-rooted and historic friendship between the two nations has evolved into a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, encompassing political, economic, and cultural cooperation.

Shri Birla made these remarks during the visit of a high-level Russian Parliamentary delegation led by H.E. Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, to the Parliament House in New Delhi. The Russian delegation’s visit reflects the ongoing efforts to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy and enhance bilateral cooperation.

Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

Congratulating Russia on a successful chairmanship of BRICS in 2024, Shri Birla recalled his participation in the BRICS Parliamentary Summit in St. Petersburg and emphasized the importance of such forums in deepening cooperation. He was pleased that the Russian delegation had witnessed the proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, allowing them to gain firsthand experience of India’s democratic functioning.

During the discussions, Shri Birla provided an overview of India’s Parliamentary Committee System, describing them as “Mini-Parliaments” where budgetary and policy matters are examined in detail. He emphasized that these committees function in a non-partisan manner, ensuring thorough deliberations on legislative issues, which may not always be possible in full parliamentary sessions due to time constraints.

Commemorating 75 Years of India’s Republic

Reflecting on India’s 75th year as a Republic, Shri Birla paid tribute to the visionary efforts of the Constitution’s founding fathers, who laid the foundation for equality, justice, and democratic values in the country. He briefed the visiting delegation on India’s economic and technological progress, highlighting its emergence as a major global power.

Robust India-Russia Relations & Future Cooperation

The Speaker emphasized that India and Russia share a vibrant multilateral partnership and actively engage in global forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), BRICS Parliamentary Forum, and G-20. He highlighted the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations, which provide a solid foundation for this comprehensive partnership.

He also noted that India and Russia have been steadfast allies since India's independence, with collaborations in defense, space exploration, energy, trade, and education continuing to thrive. Shri Birla expressed confidence that the Russian delegation’s visit would further enhance economic, strategic, and cultural exchanges, leading to greater mutual growth and prosperity.

Russian Delegation Lauds India’s Growth & Global Standing

H.E. Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin expressed gratitude to Shri Om Birla and the Indian Parliament for the warm welcome extended to the Russian delegation. He appreciated the opportunity to witness India’s multi-party democratic proceedings, calling it a valuable learning experience.

He lauded India’s remarkable economic progress over the past 75 years, acknowledging the country’s rise as a global power. He also highlighted the strong personal bond shared between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, which continues to strengthen bilateral ties.

Mr. Volodin expressed hope that India-Russia relations will reach new heights, deepening cooperation across strategic sectors, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Dignitaries Present at the Meeting

The meeting was attended by Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab, Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Shri Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, and Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General, Lok Sabha.

With a shared commitment to strengthening ties, India and Russia continue to deepen cooperation, reinforcing their partnership as a pillar of global stability and diplomacy.