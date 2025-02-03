Left Menu

Deadly Car Bomb Rocks Manbij Amidst Syrian Turmoil

A devastating car bomb explosion in Manbij, northern Syria, claimed at least 20 lives on Monday, escalating regional tensions. The Syrian presidency vowed to bring those responsible to justice. The attack follows recent unrest with Manbij changing hands between various factions during Syria's ongoing civil conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:19 IST
In a tragic escalation of violence, a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian city of Manbij resulted in the death of at least 20 individuals on Monday. The attack, described by the Syrian presidency as a 'terror attack,' marks the deadliest event in the country since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad last December.

The presidency has issued a strong statement, declaring that it will hold those responsible for this heinous act accountable, promising 'the most severe punishment' for the perpetrators. Located approximately 30 kilometers from the Turkish border, Manbij has been a strategic site throughout Syria's ongoing civil war.

Most recently controlled by Turkish-backed forces since December, after being taken from the U.S.-backed SDF in 2016, the area remains under constant threat. On Saturday, another car bomb claimed four lives, illustrating the precarious security situation since Assad's removal.

