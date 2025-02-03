Balancing Partnerships: UK's Dual Alliances
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that the UK does not have to choose between the United States and the European Union. He highlighted the significance of collaborating with both on crucial issues like trade and security, a stance Britain has historically upheld.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared that the United Kingdom need not choose exclusively between its alliances with the United States and the European Union.
Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Monday, Starmer underscored the importance of working together with both partners on vital areas such as trade and security.
He noted that maintaining relationships with both has been a longstanding position for the UK, emphasizing continuity in British foreign policy approach.
