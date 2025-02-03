Mysterious Death: Property Dispute Sparks Allegations in Uttar Pradesh
The body of an 18-year-old in Uttar Pradesh was exhumed 17 days after burial following allegations by the mother that her son was killed in a road accident over a property dispute with a farming partner. The police are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.
In a shocking turn of events, the body of an 18-year-old man has been exhumed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district after allegations surfaced claiming his death was deliberate. The young man, Pradum Gupta, was reportedly involved in a road accident on December 19, 2024, and succumbed to his injuries nearly a month later on January 17.
His mother, Meena Gupta, insists the incident was not accidental but was an orchestrated act of violence due to a simmering property dispute with their farming partner. The local authorities, led by Circle Officer (City) Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari, have ordered an exhumation based on a magistrate's directive to get to the bottom of these claims.
The exhumed body is now subject to a thorough post-mortem examination, with results poised to uncover the actual cause of death. The case highlights ongoing tensions over property rights and the lengths some will allegedly go to in pursuit of personal gain.
