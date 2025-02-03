Left Menu

Mysterious Death: Property Dispute Sparks Allegations in Uttar Pradesh

The body of an 18-year-old in Uttar Pradesh was exhumed 17 days after burial following allegations by the mother that her son was killed in a road accident over a property dispute with a farming partner. The police are awaiting a post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:29 IST
Mysterious Death: Property Dispute Sparks Allegations in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, the body of an 18-year-old man has been exhumed in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district after allegations surfaced claiming his death was deliberate. The young man, Pradum Gupta, was reportedly involved in a road accident on December 19, 2024, and succumbed to his injuries nearly a month later on January 17.

His mother, Meena Gupta, insists the incident was not accidental but was an orchestrated act of violence due to a simmering property dispute with their farming partner. The local authorities, led by Circle Officer (City) Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari, have ordered an exhumation based on a magistrate's directive to get to the bottom of these claims.

The exhumed body is now subject to a thorough post-mortem examination, with results poised to uncover the actual cause of death. The case highlights ongoing tensions over property rights and the lengths some will allegedly go to in pursuit of personal gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025