Tourism Strategies in Spotlight as Parliamentary Panel Critiques Progress

A parliamentary committee has expressed dismay over the Ministry of Tourism's Best Village Competition, noting only one model rural cluster has been identified without concrete action. The report suggests further collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs to enhance tourism promotion abroad.

The report, discussed in Parliament, acknowledged the Ministry of External Affairs officers' competence but suggested deploying trained tourism officers in Indian missions overseas for a comprehensive promotional effort. The Ministry of Tourism indicated ongoing discussions with the MEA regarding this proposal.

The committee also highlighted India's minimal share in the global MICE market and the underperformance of Indian cities in international rankings. Recommendations include enhancing rural tourism in Uttarakhand and facilitating regular meetings between tourism stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)