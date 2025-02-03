Left Menu

Trump's Ban Shakes Up US Education Department

Dozens from the US Education Department were placed on paid leave following President Trump's order banning federal diversity programs. While many employees took part in the Diversity Change Agent program, it remains unclear if participation led to leave. The decision impacts core operations like student loans.

In a sweeping move following President Donald Trump's executive order, dozens of personnel at the US Education Department have been placed on paid administrative leave. This action is a response to Trump's directive to ban diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the federal government, an order that has drawn mixed reactions and uncertainty.

Sheria Smith, representing the American Federation of Government Employees Local 252, noted that the majority of those affected were not involved in diversity initiatives. Employees span various departments within the agency, impacting critical functions such as K-12 funding and civil rights law enforcement. The workers, now temporarily relieved of their duties, are grappling with limited information and concerns over the decision's rationale.

The developments coincide with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, targeting reductions in federal workforce across multiple agencies, including the USAID. Trump's administration articulates the crackdown as a measure against what it labels as 'racist' diversity programs, although critics argue it may destabilize crucial educational services and federal student aid management.

