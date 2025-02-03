Thane Police Controversy: Fake Encounter Allegations Stir Legal Drama

Controversy surrounds two Thane policemen who have been accused by a magistrate of being involved in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in a sexual assault case. The law enforcement officers have vehemently denied involvement in what is being termed a 'fake encounter' and have taken legal steps by approaching the Bombay High Court for intervention in the ongoing proceedings.

The interim application submitted by senior inspector Sanjay Shinde and Assistant Inspector Nilesh More contests claims made by the deceased's father, insisting that the alleged encounter in Thane district on September 23 last year was genuine and necessary for self-defense. Their appeal aligns with concerns about potentially damaging repercussions on their societal reputation if denied a voice in the matter.

Amid growing scrutiny, the magistrate's inquiry, which involves a total of five police officers, stands in stark opposition to their defense. The probe sheds light on inconsistencies, revealing forensic evidence that disputes the police's narrative and adds weight to the accusations of a staged shooting. Legal proceedings continue as the High Court examines the matter, seeking an investigative response from the Maharashtra government.

(With inputs from agencies.)