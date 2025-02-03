Left Menu

Thane Police Controversy: Fake Encounter Allegations Stir Legal Drama

Two Thane policemen have challenged allegations of a fake encounter in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, a sexual assault accused, and are seeking intervention from the Bombay High Court. A magistrate's inquiry implicated five cops, claiming Shinde's death was not justified self-defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:05 IST
Thane Police Controversy: Fake Encounter Allegations Stir Legal Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy surrounds two Thane policemen who have been accused by a magistrate of being involved in the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in a sexual assault case. The law enforcement officers have vehemently denied involvement in what is being termed a 'fake encounter' and have taken legal steps by approaching the Bombay High Court for intervention in the ongoing proceedings.

The interim application submitted by senior inspector Sanjay Shinde and Assistant Inspector Nilesh More contests claims made by the deceased's father, insisting that the alleged encounter in Thane district on September 23 last year was genuine and necessary for self-defense. Their appeal aligns with concerns about potentially damaging repercussions on their societal reputation if denied a voice in the matter.

Amid growing scrutiny, the magistrate's inquiry, which involves a total of five police officers, stands in stark opposition to their defense. The probe sheds light on inconsistencies, revealing forensic evidence that disputes the police's narrative and adds weight to the accusations of a staged shooting. Legal proceedings continue as the High Court examines the matter, seeking an investigative response from the Maharashtra government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025