Mandating Marathi: Language Policy in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has mandated the usage of Marathi in all government and semi-government offices. A Government Resolution enforces Marathi communication in official operations, mandating disciplinary action for non-compliance. This initiative aims to preserve and promote the Marathi language, supporting cultural identity through comprehensive language integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:07 IST
The Maharashtra government has instituted a new language policy aimed at reinforcing Marathi as the sole medium of communication in its government and semi-government offices across the state.

The Government Resolution (GR) clearly mandates this directive, extending its reach to local self-government bodies, government corporations, and government-aided organizations.

A strict disciplinary protocol awaits any official who fails to comply with the Marathi language policy, underscoring the state's commitment to preserving and promoting its linguistic heritage.

