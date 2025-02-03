Mandating Marathi: Language Policy in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has instituted a new language policy aimed at reinforcing Marathi as the sole medium of communication in its government and semi-government offices across the state.

The Government Resolution (GR) clearly mandates this directive, extending its reach to local self-government bodies, government corporations, and government-aided organizations.

A strict disciplinary protocol awaits any official who fails to comply with the Marathi language policy, underscoring the state's commitment to preserving and promoting its linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)