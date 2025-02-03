Mandating Marathi: Language Policy in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government has mandated the usage of Marathi in all government and semi-government offices. A Government Resolution enforces Marathi communication in official operations, mandating disciplinary action for non-compliance. This initiative aims to preserve and promote the Marathi language, supporting cultural identity through comprehensive language integration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has instituted a new language policy aimed at reinforcing Marathi as the sole medium of communication in its government and semi-government offices across the state.
The Government Resolution (GR) clearly mandates this directive, extending its reach to local self-government bodies, government corporations, and government-aided organizations.
A strict disciplinary protocol awaits any official who fails to comply with the Marathi language policy, underscoring the state's commitment to preserving and promoting its linguistic heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bribe Bust: Civic Officials Nabbed in Thane
Custodial Death Sparks Legal Action Against Thane Police Officials
Uncovering Financial Misconduct: ED's Crackdown on Ex-MP Transport Official
High-Profile Arrest: ICC Warrant Leads to Libyan Judicial Police Official's Capture in Italy
Officials say rescuers recover 16 bodies from flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia's main island of Java, reports AP.