Highway Bust: Police Nab Drug Carrier on Rapido Ride

In a significant breakthrough, Palam Vihar police apprehended an alleged drug peddler and confiscated 3.486 kg of marijuana recently. The suspect, Indra Kumar Sahni, had ingeniously booked a Rapido ride from Delhi to Gurugram to facilitate the transport of the illegal substance.

Acting on a credible tip-off, law enforcement intercepted the two-wheeler on Delhi-Bijwasan Road. As the officers approached, the pillion rider attempted to escape but was swiftly apprehended. Authorities confirmed that the ride had been arranged through the Rapido app.

A subsequent search of Sahni's bag led to the discovery of the contraband. The accused, hailing from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and residing in Delhi's Bharthal village, now faces charges under the NDPS Act. An FIR has been filed at Palam Vihar police station, officials noted.

