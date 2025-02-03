Maharashtra Enforces Marathi for State Communications

The Maharashtra government has issued a directive requiring the use of Marathi in all government-related communications. The move, outlined in a recent notification, mandates Marathi for all official documentation, signage, and internal communication, reinforcing its stance on language preservation.

The regulation, effective immediately, covers government offices, state corporations, and public institutions across Maharashtra. Officials are instructed to utilize Marathi Devanagari script, with non-compliance potentially resulting in disciplinary action.

The effort aligns with the Maharashtra Official Language Act, 1964, and supports the recent classical language status for Marathi, underscoring the cultural and administrative dedication to the language's prominence and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)