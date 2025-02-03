Mystery Sound Sparks Panic in Amritsar
A mysterious 'blast-like' sound near a defunct police post in Amritsar caused panic. While initial investigations suggest no grenade explosion, police continue to examine the site. Police Commissioner Bhullar emphasized the minimal impact, urging calm and vowing a thorough investigation to uncover the noise's origin.
- Country:
- India
A mysterious 'blast-like' sound was heard near a non-operational police post at the Fatehgarh Churian road bypass in Amritsar, Punjab on Monday evening, triggering panic among local residents.
Authorities, including Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, rushed to the scene. Initial investigations indicate that the noise may not have arisen from a grenade blast, although the possibility hasn't been entirely discounted, according to officials.
Commissioner Bhullar noted that the impact was negligible, with no damage observed to nearby structures, and assured the public of a meticulous investigation. He warned against rumormongering as police continue their probe into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amritsar
- blast
- sound
- police
- investigation
- Punjab
- panic
- Gurpreet Singh Bhullar
- incident
- noise
ALSO READ
Mysterious Deaths in Bihar: Investigation Underway in West Champaran
Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings
Unexpected Warmth: Punjab and Haryana's Unseasonal Temperature Spike
Inferno on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Bus Fire Sparks Panic
RG Kar Case Verdict Spurs Debate on Investigation Integrity