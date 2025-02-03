Left Menu

Mystery Sound Sparks Panic in Amritsar

A mysterious 'blast-like' sound near a defunct police post in Amritsar caused panic. While initial investigations suggest no grenade explosion, police continue to examine the site. Police Commissioner Bhullar emphasized the minimal impact, urging calm and vowing a thorough investigation to uncover the noise's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious 'blast-like' sound was heard near a non-operational police post at the Fatehgarh Churian road bypass in Amritsar, Punjab on Monday evening, triggering panic among local residents.

Authorities, including Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, rushed to the scene. Initial investigations indicate that the noise may not have arisen from a grenade blast, although the possibility hasn't been entirely discounted, according to officials.

Commissioner Bhullar noted that the impact was negligible, with no damage observed to nearby structures, and assured the public of a meticulous investigation. He warned against rumormongering as police continue their probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

