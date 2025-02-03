Mumbai Beer Bar Bust: Breaking Government Norms

The Crime Branch executed a raid at Pushpak Beer Bar in suburban Mumbai, resulting in the arrest of four individuals for flouting Maharashtra government guidelines for licensed establishments. Among those apprehended was the bar's manager, Gunanand Shatrughan Jha.

The arrests followed a tip-off that prompted law enforcement to investigate the Santacruz (East) location late Sunday night, according to the Crime Branch's unit 8 official.

During the operation, officers found six women performing at the bar without prominently displaying their identity cards, an action contravening state mandates for such entities.

